4 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Launch Title Defence Against Nakumatt

By Brian Yonga

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia will begin their title defence against Nakumatt FC on February 3, 2018 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

According to the fixtures released on Monday by the Kenya Premier League, the curtain raiser of the season which is the Dstv Cup will see perennial adversaries Gor Mahia taking on GOtv Shield winners AFC Leopards at Kasarani on January 28.

Ulinzi Stars will be host Zoo Kericho at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru with Chemelil Sugar entertaining 2016 Champions Tusker at their Chemelil Complex backyard.

Nzoia Sugar FC will be taking on Kariobangi Sharks on the same Saturday with debutantes Vihiga United.

On Sunday, February 4, Sofapaka will be host Bandari at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos with Posta Rangers entertaining AFC Leopards at the same venue from 4:15pm.

Newcomers Wazito will make their bow in the top flight league with a clash against Sony Sugar at the Thika Sub County Stadium, with Thika United or Ushuru FC, who are scheduled to take part in playoff, taking on Kakamega Homeboyz at the same grounds.

