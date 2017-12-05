Photo: New Zimbabwe

War veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association leader and special advisor to the President, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said he was anointed by the military to become the association's chairperson and has been fronting the Army all along.

Mutsvangwa made the remarks at a political dialogue forum which was organized by the Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) in Harare last Thursday.

"You may want to know that I never wanted to become the chairman of the War veterans and I was not keen on it, but the insistence came from KG6," said Mutsvangwa.

"Why was that so? Because there was this mad Professor who was running around dropping big words trying to look learned and trying to bamboozle everybody.

So the personnel from the war they said Chris you must go and become the chairperson of the war veterans and of cause they know me because I went to that war when there were still few people," he said.

Mutsvangwa was refereeing to Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former Higher Education minister.

"I was then voted by the war veterans and even when Mugabe tried to remove me from the war veterans they refused. He may have removed me from the party using his rules, but when it came to the war veterans they refused and to me that is consensus," he said the laughing crowd.

Mutsvangwa said his association had been fronting the Army generals all along.

"I only did what the Army could not do because they were in uniform and the reason why I was defiant is that because I knew my friends at the KG6 were on the same page and I was actually saying what they would have said so when the time eventually came when that thing had been exposed they moved and the story is different.

"So I was only doing work for those guys. We have an umbilical code with the Army and if I had not left the army in 1980 I could be a General as we speak," said Mutsvangwa.