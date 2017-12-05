4 December 2017

Uganda: Couple Finally Weds After 70 Years

Isaac Anyar feeds cake to his wife Eunice Atoo at the wedding reception.
By Jane Justine Mirembe

Isaac Anyar, 94, proved to the world that it is never too late to walk down the aisle when he officially wedded Eunice Atoo, 90, last Saturday (December 2, 2017).

The couple who had a traditional marriage ceremony in 1947 finally held their church wedding at Onegwok Christ Church in Oyam district after the groom who felt he was close to his death confided in his daughter, Hellen Olia.

"He called me three weeks back and said he was afraid he was soon dying yet he had not formerly wedded his fiancée," Olia said.

Olia immediately rallied her siblings and Anyar's grandchildren to hastily organise a wedding that cost approximately Shs5 million.

The bride wore a cream gown that was accentuated with a bow in the waist coupled with a simple pearl necklace.

But it was the groom's outfit that stole the show! He chose to wear both a bow tie and a neck tie. The matching kitenge bow tie and waist coat were gifted to him by his grandson while the suit and neck tie were a gift from his granddaughter. Anyar, after failing to make a choice wore both outfits at the same time.

Some of the day's highlights was when the groom, tired from all the activity, begun dozing during the church service.

"Let us hope that the young boy will not sleep on his marital duties now that he is fully wedded," joked Reverend Joel Ogwang, the presiding cleric.

The couple has been blessed with six children though only four are still alive.

