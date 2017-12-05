Kampala — A seven-year-old boy has sued electricity distributing firm, Umeme Limited for alleged negligence in connection with on electrocution that caused him shock and body injury.

In the case before the High Court in Kampala, Angello Sserubiri contends that while at his parents' home, he was hit by a collapsing rotten electric pole with electric wires causing electric shock and grievous bodily harm on him in May this year.

Suing through his next of kin, Mike Katende, the juvenile contends that the incident caused wounds that led to amputation of his left arm.

The boy contends that he suffered grievous injuries to his head which required specialised separate medical attention and he was referred to International Hospital Kampala, where he subsequently underwent plastic surgery to his head.

"The plaintiff has lost all hope of earning a livelihood owing to the permanent incapacity that was occasioned to him at a very tender age of seven years since it was his dominant arm that was lost due to the negligence of the defendant (Umeme Limited) in transmission and supply of its electricity duty," reads the boy's petition in court.

The minor accuses Umeme of influencing his father to sign a purported acknowledgement that he received money for compensation and that in a futile attempt to escape their strict liability extracted a guarantee that would in the unlikely event shield it from liability.

Alleged negligence

Through his lawyers, the boy wants court to declare Umeme Limited negligent.

He is seeking compensation of $400,000 (about Shs1.4 billion) for general damages and Shs6 billion in special, punitive and exemplary damages with interest thereon until payment in full and costs of the suit.

However, in defence, Umeme Limited denies any wrongdoing, saying the boy is not entitled to the reliefs sought.

Umeme contends that the injured boy has no cause of action against the company and that the case is barred by law.

"The defendant shall aver and contend that it was never notified that the electric pole was rotten and that the alleged pole was still in good working condition to be used to support electricity wires," Umeme says in its defence.

It insists it carries out regular maintenance and checks to ensure all its electricity poles are in good condition.

Umeme lawyers contend that compassionate payment was made to the aggrieved in good faith pending finalisation of investigations into the incident and it was in no way an admission of guilt.

The court has referred the case for mediation on December 11.