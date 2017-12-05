Kenyan MPs in Winning Start at Inter-Parliamentary Games

Kenyan Parliamentarians opened their men's volleyball title defence in the 8th Inter-Parliamentary Games in Dar es Salaam with a 3-1 win over rivals Parliament of Tanzania on Monday.

Kenya won the first set 25-21, before a resurgent Tanzania fought back to win the second 25-19. It was neck-and-neck in the third set with Kenya leading 18-16 in the third set, before holding on to win the set 25-20.

Buoyed by home fans, Tanzania ought to have recovered the set, but Kenya overpowered them to win the fourth set 25-20.

"It was a tough outing but we are not letting go of this title. Nonetheless, it was a friendly match for us and Tanzania seeing to it that the theme and target of togetherness is adhered to", noted Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama, who was captaining the side.

His Tanzanian counterpart Chacha Nyakenga on his part was optimistic of his team making a comeback in their remaining matches of the tournament.

"We fought for a win and we had enough support from our home fans and I am sure next match we will not disappoint them, that's for sure," he expressed.

Kenya beat Tanzania in straight sets in women's volleyball despite the home team receiving much support from their home fans.

"We shall win this year's volleyball title. We have to do all we can to win it because we know Kenya is a powerhouse in volleyball," expressed team captain Aisha Jumwa.

In netball, Kenya could not match the prowess from Ugandan parliamentarians losing 44-20. The Ugandans took the lead in the first quarter 11-4, before winding the half 25-5.

Kenya came back strong to close the gap to 28-18 in the third quarter, but the Ugandans held on for a 44-20 win.

This year's games themed , "Integrating Citizens and Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Relations through Sports", seeks to bring together the National Parliaments of Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.