5 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cops At It Again As Officer Loots Truckload of Drugs

Photo: Pixabay
A Harare cop attached to the Drug and Narcotics section landed in the dock after three sacks of prohibited drugs exhibits left in his custody disappeared.

Vhunzanayi Kanyongo, 46, appeared before Harare magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded to January 10 on $50 bail.

According to court papers, allegations against Kanyongo arose on November 30 this year.

It is state's case that Kanyongo was on duty together with his workmates when received a tip off to the effect that there was a contraband of illicit drugs at Mupedzanhamo Market in Mbare.

Upon arrival at Mupedzanhamo cloakroom, Kanyongo and his colleagues seized contraband of skin lightening creams which was taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Court heard Kanyongo and other members remained at the scene guarding the remaining exhibits.

Kanyongo allegedly called for another vehicle to ferry the remaining goods and another truck was dispatched to the scene where the goods were loaded.

It is alleged that three sacks containing various prohibited skin lightening creams were left at the scene but on the arrival of the vehicle Kanyongo could not account for the sacks, leading to his arrest.

Sebastin Mutizirwa prosecuted.

