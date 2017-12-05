Malawi Police in Salima are keeping in custody a 20 year old woman for the offence of birth concealment.

Police has identified the suspect as Ides Monica Laisi of Maijelu Village in Traditional Authority Khombedza in Salima District.

According to Police Public Relations Officer in the district, Gift Chitowe, it is believed the suspect got pregnant nine months ago but she denied being pregnant and refused to disclose the man responsible when elders inquired.

"On 1st December, neighbours heard the cry of the baby child in a toilet near the suspect's house. After following up the matter, it was discovered that the girl was continuously bleeding but she continued denying to have given birth. That is when the neighbours reported the matter to the police," said Chitowe.

The law enforcers together with the medical personnel visited the scene and destroyed the toilet where they found the dead body of a baby boy. The postmortem results revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Ides Monica Laisi will appear in court soon to answer charges of concealing birth.