Zimbabwe: Zim Army Chief Chiwenga 'Could Be Tipped for VP Post' - Reports

Zimbabwe's army chief Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly earmarked for one of the country's two deputy president posts, a reports say.

According to Daily News, the army chief was likely going to be elevated to the vice presidency seat during the forthcoming Zanu-PF congress this month.

Chiwenga was widely believed to have orchestrated the military take over last month, which resulted in former president Robert Mugabe resigning after 37 years in power.

Chiwenga was not named in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's maiden cabinet despite top military chiefs being included.

The report said that at the congress, Mnangagwa would be formally installed as the Zanu-PF party's first secretary, taking over from long time leader Mugabe.

A New Zimbabwe.com report said that Chiwenga and ex-war veteran minister Tshinga Dube were highly likely to be appointed as Mnangagwa's two deputies.

Mnangagwa on Monday swore in his first cabinet. He said after the ceremony that the priority was to revive Zimbabwe's battered economy.

