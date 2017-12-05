5 December 2017

South Africa: Look Beyond the 16 Days and Hold Leaders Accountable

Despite the submission of formal complaints from civil society, Parliament remains mute on calls for Mduduzi Manana to be dismissed. By NABEELA MIA.

As prep got under way for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana was sentenced to pay R100,000 fine or face 12 months in jail after being found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Manana had assaulted three women on 6 August 2017 outside a restaurant in Johannesburg. In addition, he was sentenced to complete 500 hours of community service and attend a rehabilitation programme. His co-accused, who were also convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm have each been sentenced to pay a R30,000 fine or face eight months in jail as well as community service and rehabilitation programmes. South Africa is a country where violence against women has been described by the Minister of Police as a "national security threat", and yet Manana remains a Member of Parliament, and one of our country's leaders.

Why continue to push for the resignation of Manana as an MP when the courts have already...

