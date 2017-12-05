South Africa: Coetzee - I Can't Predict the Future

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee's future is up in the air following another loss on Saturday.

The Boks went down 24-22 to Wales in Cardiff, bringing the curtain down on what was an improved but disappointing season for the national side.

READ: Coetzee remains defiant: I will not resign

It means that Coetzee has now won 11 from 25 in his two years at the helm, and speculation is rife that he will be relieved of his duties when SA Rugby meets on December 13 to discuss his future.

Coetzee, speaking after the match, was adamant that his contract with the Boks was until 2019.

But, upon arriving at OR Tambo International on Monday, Coetzee was not prepared to suggest what might happen in the coming weeks.

"I am going through the normal procedures of a review," he said.

"I will never predict the future because I can't.

"I will give my plan and lay it front of SA Rugby and then they can determine if there is growth or if we're heading in the right direction.

"I firmly believe we're heading in the right direction."

The Boks will next be in action when they host England in three Test matches in June 2018.

Source: Sport24