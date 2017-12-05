Kenya: Stray Lions Win to Keep Nairobi Super League Title

Stray Lions successfully defended the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League title with a game in hand when they beat Nairobi Gymkhana, who were at home, by five wickets at the weekend.

The Lions earned 17 points from their victory that pushed their points on league standing to 289 points, 33 ahead of Kanbis and Swamibapa who are both on 256 points after clinching 20 maximum points from their respective outings.

Kanbis got 20 points on a silver platter when Sikh Union failed to honour their fixtures at Eastleaigh Secondary School.

Veer Dave top-scored

At Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday, the home team batted first, setting a target of 214 runs with a single wicket in hand in their allotted 50 overs. Veer Dave top-scored for Gymkhana with a century, 107 off 132 deliveries with 13 boundaries.

Kavi Dosaji (28 off 37 balls with four boundaries) and Harsh Patel (17 off 31 balls with 2 boundaries) were the only batsmen who posted double digit figures for their side.

Lions' wicket takers were Sirla Srinivas (2/70), Nadeem Ahamed (2/27(, Nikhil Date (1/38), Hiren Varaiya (1/31) and Abisheik Chidambaram (1/44).

In reply, Lions were home and dry, 215 with five wickets and 26 balls in hand. Prashant Srinivas (47 off 46 balls with six boundaries and two sixes) top scored for Gymkhana.

Nadeem Ahmed (42 off 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Abraham Vadada who was unbeaten on 40 off 53 balls with four boundaries) and Himanshu Dixit 24 not out off 29 balls with four boundaries and Manoj Sai (22 off 24 balls with two fours) did well with the bat.

At Nairobi Jaffreys ground, Swamibapa ( 292 all out) beat Sir Ali Muslim Club (89 all out) by 203 runs.