4 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: David Rudisha Buries His Step - Sister

By Joel Reyia

World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha on Monday buried his step sister, Harriet Namunyak at their Oltanki home in TransMara West, Narok County.

While addressing hundreds of mourners, who turned up for the burial ceremony, Rudisha eulogised his late sister as a cheerful person who never held grudges.

He described her as passionate, kind and loving.

Namunyak, 24, died at her Oltanki home on November 26 after a long battle with lung cancer.

"It is so sad that our beloved sister Harriet is no longer with us. What I will never forget about her is the fact that I never once disagreed with her during her entire life," said Rudisha.

Elite athletes among them World Champion Conseslus Kipruto (3000 Steeplechase), 1500 metres World Youth Champion Isaac Kiprono Songok, Alfred Kirwa , Asbel Kiprop and Elijah Manangoi attended the burial.

"Our prayers are with the family of our friend David at this sad time," said Kirwa.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei and National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock) president Paul Tergat also sent their condolences.

"The death of Harriet has thrown the entire athletics community into deep sadness. We ask the family to remain strong," said Tuwei, in a speech read on his behalf by former athlete Stephen Marai.

