Kenya: Handicap Mukiri Conquers Tough-Playing Thika Course

Handicap 23 golfer Vincent Mukiri overcame two scratches and three double bogeys, to eventually beat a field of 212 golfers during the Chairman's (Betty Mutua) Prize at the tough-playing Thika Sports Club course.

He scratched the par five-first hole, holed in a number of pars, double-bogeyed the eighth for 21 points in the first nine.

Mukiri appeared to be in control of the back nine until he scratched the 15th after a poor driver and the subsequent shots.

He followed that with two double bogeys at the last two holes though 17 points for 38 points was still better than men winner Michael Gatonye and second placed Anthony Muraya who both carded 37 points each.

In the ladies category, Agnes Kuria beat Eunice Muthemba on countback with 34 points to win the first prize as Royal Nairobi's Joy Mugambi emerged the best guest with a score of 35, two better than Railway's George Rutto.

Wanjau Gathuri and Lawrence Nganga won the first and second nine on 20 and 22 points and Dennis Gakuo was the top junior with 35 points.

At Sigona, Nasoor Verjee carded nett 73 in the first round and 36 points in the second round for a differential of 37 points to win the Captain's (James Mbuthia) prize.

He won by a point from the handicap five John Ndichu while Kabir Choda on 40 was third. The ladies first prize went to Jane Njau who posted nett 66 and 37 points for a differential of 29 points.

Watson Burugu was the best guest on 41 points and the overall senior winner was Jimmy Ndenderu on 43. Youngster Adam Tayebjee clinched the juniors title with 52 points.

At Limuru, T.Muchina won the Chairman's Prize with 40 points, beating men's winner Muigai Kamau by two points as Andrew Koech (37) came second.

The ladies title went to Wairimu Thande on 37 after a countback with Wairimu Gakuo. Guest winner was S. Otiola (33) after a countback with R. Oyale while Arshad Sheikh (30) was the best junior.

At Railway, Mildred Malubi scored 40 points, to beat 116 golfers and win the Lady Captain's prize. Carren Agengo (36) was second, while men's winner was PJG Karanja on 38 points, one better than John Lejirmah.

Leading golfer Samuel Njoroge won the gross on 32 points. Nyanza's Noah Winja was the best guest with 36 points, one better than John Maingi.