5 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabookabooka Goes Book in Time With Imraan Coovadia

We dip into our archives to rebroadcast one of our first ever episodes - an interview with acclaimed novelist, essayist and academic Imraan Coovadia. By JONATHAN ANCER.

Today's episode of AmaBookaBooka features University of Cape Town professor Imraan Coovadia and was recorded in 2015 - about 50 author interviews ago. Coovadia is the author of The Wedding in 2001, Green-Eyed Thieves (2006), High Low In-between (2009), The Institute for Taxi Poetry (2012) and Tales of the Metric System (2014).

Coovadia reads an extract from Tales of the Metric System, which is an accomplished novel that takes readers from a Natal boarding school in the 1970s to Soviet spies in London in the '80s to the 1995 Rugby World Cup and intrigue in the Union Buildings.

Tales of the Metric System unfolds over 10 chapters and follows the lives of a few sets of characters - playwrights, politicians, philosophers and thieves - whose stories are interlinked.

Despite what Coovadia says in the AmaBookaBooka podcast, his books have received much acclaim and he's won all the South African literary awards that matter - the Sunday Times Fiction Prize, the University of Johannesburg Prize, the M-Net Prize, and the South African Literary Award...

