4 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur 'Organ Harvest Gang' - 12 Held

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — The security authorities in West Darfur have arrested 12 suspects, including health assistants, for alleged involvement in the murder of a butcher in Murnei, as well as the disappearance of seven other people over the past four months.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that Saleh Yousif, a butcher from Murnei, disappeared four months ago. Police found Yousif's body buried at Kubri area of Wadi Azum. The police then arrested an accused named Ismael who confessed to killing the butcher and several others with the help of another 11 people, who were also arrested.

The witness said seven more people have gone missing, including three women, in the past four months. He said the police found a suspicious hole in the alleged killer's house and put the house under tight guard.

'Sale of human organs'

The authorities in the state capital of El Geneina confirmed that the security authorities have arrested 12 suspects. These include four medical staff who allegedly conducted surgeries for the sale of human organs.

Police sources confirmed that the discovery of the elements of the group happened after finding the dead body of butcher Saleh Yousif. "Investigations have led to the arrest of a farmer who admitted killing the butcher. The suspect said he was working for a gang of doctors, luring people to undergo operations where they would be stripped of their organs".

According to the investigation, seven members of the gang, including doctors have been arrested and charged with murder and trafficking in human organs.

Sudan

Eastern Africa Standby Force Concludes Drills in Sudan

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) on Sunday concluded field training exercise, dubbed "Mashariki Salaam II," in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.