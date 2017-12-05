Sudan: West Darfur 'Organ Harvest Gang' - 12 Held

El Geneina — The security authorities in West Darfur have arrested 12 suspects, including health assistants, for alleged involvement in the murder of a butcher in Murnei, as well as the disappearance of seven other people over the past four months.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that Saleh Yousif, a butcher from Murnei, disappeared four months ago. Police found Yousif's body buried at Kubri area of Wadi Azum. The police then arrested an accused named Ismael who confessed to killing the butcher and several others with the help of another 11 people, who were also arrested.

The witness said seven more people have gone missing, including three women, in the past four months. He said the police found a suspicious hole in the alleged killer's house and put the house under tight guard.

'Sale of human organs'

The authorities in the state capital of El Geneina confirmed that the security authorities have arrested 12 suspects. These include four medical staff who allegedly conducted surgeries for the sale of human organs.

Police sources confirmed that the discovery of the elements of the group happened after finding the dead body of butcher Saleh Yousif. "Investigations have led to the arrest of a farmer who admitted killing the butcher. The suspect said he was working for a gang of doctors, luring people to undergo operations where they would be stripped of their organs".

According to the investigation, seven members of the gang, including doctors have been arrested and charged with murder and trafficking in human organs.