South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Launches Child-Specialist Langa Local Office As Part of 16 Days of Activism

The Western Cape MEC of Social Development, Albert Fritz, today launched the Department's 37th local office, in Langa Township.

This R14-million facility boasts world-class amenities for the public, and is completely accessible for people with disabilities. A key feature of the facility is its particular focus of providing services to children.

The facility is the first in the province to be built with a Child Play Therapy Room. This room enables specialist Child Protection social workers to assist children who have been physically, emotionally and/or sexually abused.

As we commemorate these 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse, MEC Fritz stressed the importance of social worker services being accessible to the communities that need them most.

"We are building these facilities within communities so that you, our social workers, can be directly accessible to children and families. This is not only our pledge during these 16 Days, but throughout the year." said MEC Fritz

"This is why we took the strategic decision to reconfigure this Department in 2011. We have transitioned from 1 head office and 16 district offices, to a head office and 6 regional offices, overseeing 37 local offices. That's what service delivery is about - being rooted in communities", said MEC Fritz.

The DSD Langa local office will render specialist services to the community, including;

child care and protection services,

probation services,

substance abuse interventions,

And family and parenting support services to the surrounding community.

We encourage the public to social work assistance by visiting any of our DSD local offices, or by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

