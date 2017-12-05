South Africa: Theatre Review - Cinderella On Ice - the Magic of Theatre Meets the Graciousness of Ice

5 December 2017

Theatre Review - Cinderella On Ice - the Magic of Theatre Meets the Graciousness of Ice

Can anything be more romantic than an ice-skating pas de deux? All the swirls and clinches, coy looks and exuberant leaps, pulling away then drawing magnetically together, and trusting each other implicitly as one supports the other. All performed with silky smoothness against a background of swelling violins. Ahhh, when the magic of theatre meets the graciousness of ice you forget for a time that all is not well in the world. By LESLEY STONES.

This year's performance by Russia's Imperial Ice Stars is Cinderella On Ice, and the cast is as fantastic as ever, crammed with medal-winners who are athletes as much as ice skaters.

There's a freedom of movement on ice that lends itself perfectly for a fairy tale, where everything has a touch of fantasy already.

In many scenes your eyes flit from one couple to the next, or to the single skaters darting between them as you try not to miss a thing.

There's a lovely scene in the village square where Cinderella (Olga Sharutenko) and her prince, the Lord Mayor's son (Bogdan Berezenko) dance separately but mirror each other's movements without knowing that the other is there. Just gorgeous.

The first half does the groundwork...

