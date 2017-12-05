Eritrea: Edaga-Hamus Community Hospital Resumes Services

Asmara — The Edaga-Hamus Community Hospital, Asmara, has resumed providing services following renovation at a cost of around 17 million Nakfa.

The hospital was officially opened by the Secretary of the PFDJ, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid in the presence of Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awoliai, governor of the Central region, Chief of Staff of the EDF, Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes as well as other invited guests.

According to the report presented by Dr. Tesfai Solomon, D. G. of the Ministry of Health in the Central region, the hospital is equipped with modern facilities including OPD, laboratory, X-ray, pharmacy, as well as waiting and bed rooms as well as 23 rooms for administrative and other activities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai said that huge investment has been made to renovate the hospital and that is expected to provide efficient health services to four sub-zones of Asmara.