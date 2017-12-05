Eritrea: Training On Controlling Trachoma

Tsorena — A training program on controlling and treatment of trachoma was organized in Tsorena sub-zone.

Mr. Micael Musie, member of the National Blindness Prevention gave extensive briefing on the causes, symptoms and consequence of the disease and that lack of early treatment could cause blindness.

Mr. Micael pointed out that anti-trachoma medicines have been distributed in the sub-zones of Senafe, Mai-Mine and Dubarwa, and that trachoma control activity will kick start in 16 villages of Tsorena sub-zone in the near future.

The head of the communicable diseases control in the Southern region, Mr. Yemane Tsegai indicating that the training is part of the national program to control the prevalence of trachoma and called on the trainees to live up to expectations in delivering efficient services.