Nigeria: Biu Market Attack - Shettima Orders Recruitment of 500 Youths As Vigilantes

Maiduguri — As a precautionary measure to another suicide attack on Biu, the major town in Borno South, the state Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has ordered the recruitment of 500 youths into the state-managed Civilian JTF to secure the town.

The biggest market in Biu, was attacked last Saturday by two female suicide bombers, which left 15 persons dead and 53 injured.

During his condolence visit to the town yesterday, Shettima told the gathering at the town's Emir, Umar Aliyu's palace, that:

"We are going to recruit 500 youths within the township as security volunteers to safeguard against insurgency attacks and these youths will be thoroughly screened by the Department of the State Security Services."

He said: "Biu town has not experienced any attack in the last three years and now that, the insurgents have tested and succeeded then, we should not let our guard down because, they may likely want to strike again.

"Therefore, I urge parents in the five communities that made up Biu who have grown up children to volunteer 500 of them, 100 in each community", the governor said.

He added that 500 would be deployed to protect the town, with 250 working during the day and the other half working at night.

He added that the security plan would also be extended to Jere Local Government Area and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

"We will be starting with Biu and later spread to the rest of the other local councils in the state," he declared.

Shettima implored the people of the area to support security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram by alerting them on the movements of suspicious individuals.

Responding, the Emir thanked the governor for the visit, saying it signified his concern for the people.