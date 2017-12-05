South Africa: 'Irrational, Unlawful' Spending for Mandela Funeral Provides Chilling Glimpse Into SA Graft

analysis

It was supposed to be the final send-off for South Africa's best-loved son. But for some, the funeral of Nelson Mandela represented just another opportunity to skim public funds. Released on Monday afternoon, the Public Protector's report into the chaos around Mandela's funeral offers a depressing reminder that no South African occasion is considered off-limits where graft is concerned. Hundreds of millions of rand that was meant to be used for schooling for the poor was diverted. The release of the report is also likely to be one of the less contentious things that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has done this year. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Nelson Mandela died exactly four years ago on Tuesday. In a perverse form of memorial, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane chose the same week to release a long-awaited investigation into corruption around Mandela's funeral.

Mandela's death was not unexpected. Yet despite this, the lack of planning in his home province for the statesman's funeral was nothing short of "scary", Mkhwebane reported.

It beggars belief that at the point when Mandela died, no provision had been made at all within the Eastern Cape provincial budget for his funeral - despite it being known since 2008 that the province would...