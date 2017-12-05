Nigeria: Herdsmen Kill Two Village Heads in Adamawa

Yola — The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the attack on two villages of Dong and Lawuro in Numan Local Goverment Area of the state where two village heads were killed and property worth millions of nairan were destroyed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

However, reports from the affected areas indicated that several people were also killed by the rampaging herdsmen in the early hours of yesterday, while others had fled the area as at the time of sending this report.

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Ahmad Sajoh, confirmed the killings but was not specific on the number of casualties.

Sajoh stated that the security meeting held by the government yesterday was on the modalities to adopt in addressing the crisis between the herdsmen/farmers in the affected area.

He said the government was on top of the situation as traditional institutions in the areas are being involved to curtail the crisis from escalating to other neighbouring villages of the state.

Sajoh said the government was highly disappointed and disturbed with the way some people are peddling rumours and falsehood about the tensed atmosphere in the local council.

"We are appealing to our people to desist from peddling lies and rumours about the situation at hand.

"Let's be on the side of restoration of peace as the government is also committed to restoring normalcy to Numan," the commissioner added.

Corroborating the issue, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Mr. Umar Bindir, explained that the Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla administration noted with regret the happening in Numan and its environs as lives and property were lost in the crisis.

Bindir cautioned people to stop fuelling the crisis, alleging that some unscrupulous elements who meant no good for the people and society were turning it to be entho-religious crisis, insisting that the genesis was herdsmen/farmers clash.

He said over 400 anti-riot policemen and sizeable number of military personnel were drafted to the area to ensure the return of peace and harmony in the area.

Bindir pointed out that mostly the farmers' lands have overlapped the demarcated cattle routes which is causing the unrest, saying herdsmen moving with their animals are like flowing water which must create its rightful path.

The spokesman of the state police command, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack on the two villages and killing of the village head of Dong in the yesterday's attack but declined to give any causalty figure.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report indicated that the village head of Lawuro was also killed by the attackers.