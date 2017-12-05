Kenya: AFC Leopards Set to Re-Sign Striker Aswani

Nairobi — GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards are in talks with striker Kepha Aswani with a view of re-signing him from Nakumatt FC, one and a half years after offloading him on 'disciplinary grounds'.

Team manager Gilbert Selebwa has confirmed to Capital Sport they are holding talks with the forward as well as Western Stima's Robert Achema, two players who they hope will better their attack line.

"He is a player we would really like to have because of what he has shown and hopefully we can complete the talks soon," Selebwa said.

Aswani scored 13 goals last season while Ugandan Achema scored seven for Western Stima who have been relegated from the top tier.

Meanwhile the team has confirmed the signing of the Ugandan duo scouted by head coach Robert Matano. Robert Kibiringo from Nkumba University and Baker Alukoya from Soana FC have both penned two year deals at the club.

Also roped in is former Western Stima man Ezekiel Otuoma who worked with Matano during his stint at Ulinzi Stars, striker Ezekiel Odera from Nairobi City Stars, goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade from Nakumatt and Western Stima's speedy winger Brian Marita.

At the same time, Ugandan midfielder Mudde Musa is set to leave the club after being released. Marcelus Ingotsi Lewis Wanami and Harun Nyakha will be loaned out to get playing time, according to Selebwa.

Elsewhere, winger Allan Katerega might not return to the club despite re-discovering his form since being loaned out to Kampala City Council Authority in June. Katerega's form earned him a call up to the Uganda Cranes for the CECAFA Championship where he made his debut against Burundi on Monday.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Katerega says he is pleased having improved back in his home town and says he might extend his stay with the Ugandan champions.

He also notes he bears no hard feelings or grudges against coach Matano with whom he fell out with during his time at AFC Leopards.

"We are men and in life you will always differ with people. But you can't keep that in your heart for long. That is in the past and if I meet him today I will stop and greet him," Katerega said.

On his future; "I am exploring options available now that my contract at AFC has ended. I have improved here because I found a good environment for me and working like the coach wants. Let's see what the future holds," said the dreadlocked winger, nicknamed 'dancing rasta'.

He was also pleased making his Uganda Cranes debut and hopes to make the cut even in the senior team.

"It was great for me to make my debut. Though we did not win, I feel we played very well and hopefully we can pick up and go on to defend the title," Katerega said.