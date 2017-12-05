4 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Opens Service Center & Launches First Automated Payment

The residents of Banaadir region will now have quick access to public services from the regional authority with the opening of a service center . The Department of Social services was officially opened on Sunday by Banaadir governor and Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit Mohamed.

The move targets better services to the physically challenged members of the society and curb corruption.

"We opened HQ service center that will expand to all 17 districts" Mohamed said.

"We automated our services no more cash handling added office to serve persons with disabilities" he said adding that this will ensure zero corruption.

" We are committed to serving the public with better and legal services while giving priority to people with special needs" Mohamed said.

He urged on all state and private agencies to consider special needs for the disabled.

