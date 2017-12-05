4 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: SPLM-N Report Deadly Clash in Sudan's Blue Nile

Blue Nile — Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) claims to have killed several government troops and captured materiel during an attack on their forces in Blue Nile state.

On Friday the movement's spokesman, Mubarak Ardol, said in a statement that SPLM-N sites at Kaker area north-west of Elbow in Blue Nile were attacked by government forces.

He said that four government troops were killed, and others wounded. The SPLM-N claims that a Land Cruiser was destroyed, and a quantity of weapons and ammunition siezed.

Ardol said that the SPLM-N consider the attack "a blatant and flagrant violation of the cessation of hostilities".

Ceasefire

In June 2016, President Al Bashir announced a unilateral ceasefire for the Two Areas. Not much later the decision was extended to Darfur. The ceasefire was extended several times after that, the last time on 2 July, for a period of four months.

The Darfur rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan Liberation Movement's Minni Minawi faction (SLM-MM) jointly declared a six-month humanitarian ceasefire on 3 May.

As for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), fighting the government in the Two Areas, the faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu in South Kordofan declared a ceasefire for the period of six months on 2 August.

The warring parties have accused each other more than once of violating the ceasefires.

