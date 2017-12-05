4 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 14 North Darfur Teachers Resign in Protest

Camp Shadad — A group of 14 teachers at El Hurriya (A) School of camp Shadad inDar El Salam locality in North Darfur have tendered their collective resignation in protest against corruption and non-performance of the school's headmaster.

A teacher told Radio Dabanga that the teachers of El Hurriya (A) School confronted the school headmaster, Osman Abdallah, in a meeting that there is corruption and administrative bureaucracy at the school where the headmaster has repeatedly been absent for more than a month.

He said that, Shangil Tobaya administrative union director, Ismael Tagir met with the teachers, rebuked them and accused them of rebellion, citing that they named the school El Hurriya (freedom).

The teachers have held the director of Shangil Tobaya administrative unit and the administration of the locality responsible for jeopardising the future of the pupils and students.

