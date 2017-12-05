Sudan: One Dead, One Maimed in North Darfur Uxo Blast

Shangil Tobaya — A man was killed and a woman had both hands blown off when an item if unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in North Darfur on Sunday.

A relative of one of the victims said that Hamid Harran Ismael died and Halima Eisa Ibrahim lost both hands in the blast at Kaja area north of Shangil Tobaya in Dar El Salam locality in North Darfur.

One of the relatives of the victims recounted that "One of them picked up a strange object and started to play with it. It instantly exploded killing Hamid instantly. Halima, who was taken to Shangil Tobaya for treatment.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.