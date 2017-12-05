4 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: One Dead, One Maimed in North Darfur Uxo Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Shangil Tobaya — A man was killed and a woman had both hands blown off when an item if unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in North Darfur on Sunday.

A relative of one of the victims said that Hamid Harran Ismael died and Halima Eisa Ibrahim lost both hands in the blast at Kaja area north of Shangil Tobaya in Dar El Salam locality in North Darfur.

One of the relatives of the victims recounted that "One of them picked up a strange object and started to play with it. It instantly exploded killing Hamid instantly. Halima, who was taken to Shangil Tobaya for treatment.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.

Sudan

Khartoum Budget for Coming Fiscal Estimated At 23 Billion SDG

The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein said the budget for the coming fiscal, 2018, faces huge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.