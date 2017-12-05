Sudan: Man Murdered, Mother Found Dead in Central Darfur

Nierteti / Zalingei — Gunmen shot and killed a displaced man from Nierteti North camp in Central Darfur on Friday night. In a separate incident, the lifeless body of a displaced woman was found near a market on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Friday night gunmen wearing military uniforms opened fire on Jarelnabi Adam Ishag at Block 4 of the Nierteti North camp and instantly killed him.

On Saturday the body of a displaced a mother of five, Naema Abakar Mohammed Omar (35) was found near Morein market at camp Hamidiya in Zalingei.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of Central Darfur camps told Radio Dabanga that the deceased left camp Hamidiya on Friday on her way to camp Khamsa Dagayeg. Her body was found near to Morein market on Saturday morning.

El Shafie said police took the body of the deceased to Zalingei Hospital where the doctors confirmed death by natural causes.