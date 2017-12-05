4 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Man Murdered, Mother Found Dead in Central Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nierteti / Zalingei — Gunmen shot and killed a displaced man from Nierteti North camp in Central Darfur on Friday night. In a separate incident, the lifeless body of a displaced woman was found near a market on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Friday night gunmen wearing military uniforms opened fire on Jarelnabi Adam Ishag at Block 4 of the Nierteti North camp and instantly killed him.

On Saturday the body of a displaced a mother of five, Naema Abakar Mohammed Omar (35) was found near Morein market at camp Hamidiya in Zalingei.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of Central Darfur camps told Radio Dabanga that the deceased left camp Hamidiya on Friday on her way to camp Khamsa Dagayeg. Her body was found near to Morein market on Saturday morning.

El Shafie said police took the body of the deceased to Zalingei Hospital where the doctors confirmed death by natural causes.

Sudan

Khartoum Budget for Coming Fiscal Estimated At 23 Billion SDG

The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein said the budget for the coming fiscal, 2018, faces huge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.