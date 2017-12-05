Sudan: President of Republic Attends Graduation of Police Fellowship Batch 15 Th

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Police High Commander, Omer al -Bashir has attended, Monday morning, at the Police House in Burrei area, the graduation of the personnel of the Police Higher Academy, batch 15 th, in the presence of the General Prosecutor, the Chief Justice, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Services and the Director General of the Police Forces.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Lt. Gen. Hamid Manan, noted that the Police Higher Academy is and advanced circle in the police capacity building and the enhancement of its qualifications.

He indicated efforts of the police leaderships for the promotion of work in wake of the reform of the states' organs.

He said that the members of the 15 th fellowship batch have received scientific programs in order to develop the criminal, justice and crises management work, and have introduced valuable researches.

He pointed out to the role of concern of the state's leadership on the police programs in the promotion and development of its performance, pledging the full implementation to the outcomes of the national dialogue related to the police forces, stressing that the police forces will always be in support of the state's leadership to miss the opportunity to conspirators on the country's safety and security.

The Dean of the Police Higher Academy, Maj. Gen. A'amir Fatuhl Rahman, noted that the 15 th batch's members amounted to 204 of significant police officers, officers from the Sudan's Armed Forces, the Security Services and Intelligence organ, a mix from the judiciary, justice and the persecution members, besides officers from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The representative of the graduates, col. Awed Alseed Joubara addressed the ceremony on behalf of the 15 th batch, lauding the process of the arms collection for the realization of peace.