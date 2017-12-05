Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Third Meeting for Measures for Control On Control of Exchange Rate

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday chaired at the Republican Palace the third meeting for discussing the measures for organizing the exchange rate.

The meeting has reviewed implementation and efficiency of the measures which were adopted in the second meeting last week on the economic realty.

In a press statement, the Minister of Finance, Gen. Mohamed Osman Rikabi, said that the meeting has discussed policies for boosting the exchange rate, increasing the revenues, organizing the revenues and rationalizing the imports, besides implementation of all the decisions which were adopted lately.

The minister pointed out that the meeting has adopted a number of measures and directives for boosting the control on the exchange rate, such as guaranteeing the flow of foreign currency in the banking system, avoiding infiltration of the gold and exports revenues to the black market and rationalizing the demand for foreign currency by banning exportation of some commodities.