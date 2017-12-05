4 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Third Meeting for Measures for Control On Control of Exchange Rate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday chaired at the Republican Palace the third meeting for discussing the measures for organizing the exchange rate.

The meeting has reviewed implementation and efficiency of the measures which were adopted in the second meeting last week on the economic realty.

In a press statement, the Minister of Finance, Gen. Mohamed Osman Rikabi, said that the meeting has discussed policies for boosting the exchange rate, increasing the revenues, organizing the revenues and rationalizing the imports, besides implementation of all the decisions which were adopted lately.

The minister pointed out that the meeting has adopted a number of measures and directives for boosting the control on the exchange rate, such as guaranteeing the flow of foreign currency in the banking system, avoiding infiltration of the gold and exports revenues to the black market and rationalizing the demand for foreign currency by banning exportation of some commodities.

Sudan

Khartoum Budget for Coming Fiscal Estimated At 23 Billion SDG

The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein said the budget for the coming fiscal, 2018, faces huge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.