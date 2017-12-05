Sudan: Assistant of President of the Republic Visits Central Darfur State

Zalungai — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi accompanied by a high-level delegation arrived in capital of Central Darfur State, Zalungai, Monday.

The Assistant of the President was accompanied by heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Khartoum, Commissioner for Disarmament and Reintegration , USAID Director, UNDP Director.

He was received at Zalungai Airport by Governor of Central Darfur State, Ja'afer Abdul-Hakam and members of State government.

Al-Mahdi inspected the Qatar-funded projects in Central Darfur State.