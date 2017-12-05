Sudan: First Vice - President to Inaugurate First International Festival On Sudanese Palms

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, will inaugurate at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Friendship Hall the First International Festival of Sudanese Palms.
Around 120 farmers, producers and manufacturers will exhibit their palm production at the festival, in addition to the participation of delegations from the palm-producing countries. The festival will be held during December 5 - 9 and includes a number of workshops that will discuss 16 working papers.