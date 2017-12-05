Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Detect Unlicensed Military Vehicles and Heavy Weapons in Mustariha Area

Al-Fasher — The Rapid Support Forces deployed at Mustariha, North Darfur State, announced that it was able to detect and seize 25 unlicensed armed vehicles, a lost vehicles belonging to the Police Forces in addition to Sam anti-aircraft gun and a quantity of heavy weapons, announced the Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglu.

Addressing the native administration and citizens of Mustariha area, Maj. Gen. Daglu pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces are national forces that are implementing the state's instructions based on their patriotic responsibilities.

He said that Musa Hilal has perpetrated a big mistake when he managed to ambush a vehicle of the Rapid Support Forces and to kill the troops aboard it, describing this behavior as a flagrant criminal act.

He said that Mustariha is now enjoying recovery and full stability, refuting the allegations being circulated by the social media on destruction and killing acts against women, children and elders.

He called on the citizens of Mustariha to stick to wisdom and to keep security and stability and to cooperate with the Rapid Support Force in the collection of the unlicensed weapons and vehicles.

Meanwhile, a number of citizens who spoke at the gathering have assured their firm stand in support of the state's orientations for realizing development and stability.

They also asserted their support to the decision for collection of weapons and implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

It is to be recalled the delegation which visited Mustariha area has included the Commander of the Sixth Infantry Division, the Chairman of the Legal Department, Director of the Police Forces in North Darfur State, the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service and Chairman of the Intelligence Department at the Sixth Infantry Division.