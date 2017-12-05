4 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: WB Initiates Implementation of Nomads Feeding Project

Khartoum — The World Bank has started implementation of its feeding and development programme for nomads in the country.

The Bank made the announcement following a meeting with the Minister of Animal Resources, Bushara Jumaa Aru who received the bank delegation, stressing the role of the Bank in the development of the agricultural sector both animal and plant subsectors.

The Minister commended the role of the Bank in providing agricultural inputs to Sudan's agricultural sector and for providing all necessary support for the nomadic community in the country

East of the development of the trading sector. The view is to develop this sector and raise the productivity of the animal raisers and maintain good, safe, good and healthy national herd.

