Sudan: Wide Participation of Political Forces in Sessions of Elections and Future Political Practices in Sudan Workshop

Khartoum — The Workshop on Elections and Future Political Practices in Sudan started , Monday in Friendship Hall in Khartoum amid presence and wide participation oaf heads of political parties, armed movements, national figures , representatives of political forces, Chairman of National Elections Commission(NEC), Chairman of the Political Parties Affairs Council(PPAC), members of the High Executive Committee on Following up Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome and representatives of diplomatic corps, media and organizations.

First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih addressed the Workshop inaugural sitting and underscored that the Workshop represents a step towards holding free and democratic elections sin 2020 with participation of all parties to political process in Sudan.

The Workshop is to answer key question, how can people of Sudan hold a free and fair vote and that its outcome be excepted.

It is to be noted that the Workshop, which will discuss four working papers about experiment of NEC and PPAC, the future vision for 2020 elections and horizons of political practices in Sudan, will be opportunity for political forces to propound their views over elections and political practices-related laws and procedures.