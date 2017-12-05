Sudan: Wali - Khartoum State Is Ready to Participate in Preparing Constitution

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, General, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein has affirmed his state's readiness to participate in preparing the constitution with wide political and societal participation.

General, Hussein addressing the inaugural session of Khartoum State Legislative Council, Monday, has expressed hope that the second phase of the comprehensive national dialogue would kick off soon to prepare the constitution.

He expressed his full support to the state's efforts concerning maintaining of security and stability, collection of Firearms campaign and the war against drugs and human trafficking.

He commended the heroic roles of the Army, the Rapid Deployment Forces and the other regular forces to maintain security in the state.