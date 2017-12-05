4 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali - Khartoum State Is Ready to Participate in Preparing Constitution

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, General, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein has affirmed his state's readiness to participate in preparing the constitution with wide political and societal participation.

General, Hussein addressing the inaugural session of Khartoum State Legislative Council, Monday, has expressed hope that the second phase of the comprehensive national dialogue would kick off soon to prepare the constitution.

He expressed his full support to the state's efforts concerning maintaining of security and stability, collection of Firearms campaign and the war against drugs and human trafficking.

He commended the heroic roles of the Army, the Rapid Deployment Forces and the other regular forces to maintain security in the state.

Sudan

Khartoum Budget for Coming Fiscal Estimated At 23 Billion SDG

The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein said the budget for the coming fiscal, 2018, faces huge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.