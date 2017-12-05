Sudan: Bakri Calls On Skeptics in Dialogue to Determine Choice for Peace and Stability

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has renewed call for all the national forces to involve in peaceful dialogue through the civil means and mechanisms to build stable and prosperous political life.

The FVP who was addressing, Monday, at the Friendship Hall, the inaugural session of the Workshop on 'Elections and Political Practices in Sudan' has called on the skeptics in dialogue to determine their choice for peace and stability, renounce violence and armed acts.

General, Saleh has underlined that the early preparations for the elections affirms that we are going ahead with the political reform with strong will.

'The workshop is considered the first step towards holding a free, transparent and democratic elections. In 2022, with the participation of all the political forces in the country' He affirmed.