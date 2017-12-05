Namibia: Joss Stone Brings Total World Tour and Philanthropy to Nam

NAMIBIA was country number 130 for Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Joss Stone's Total World Tour which took place last Thursday at the Warehouse Theatre; as part of Warehouse's anniversary celebrations of their five year re-opening.

A cover of 'Despacito', a hit song loved by many and performed by saxophonist Suzy Eises, was a beautiful introduction in preparation for Stone's arrival.

Eises performed an original track called 'Only You' which originally features South African producer DJ Maphorisa.

The feisty Sean K walked on stage admittedly nervous but was thrilled to be opening for Stone, performing his popular track 'Body' alongside other tracks including 'So Bae', energising the audience for what was to come.

With anticipation filling the room, the audience was given a 10-minute break for refills and bathroom breaks. Unexpectedly, the 'barefoot diva' Stone walked in unannounced by host Chops, clad in a well-fitted, glittery black dress falling down to her colorful painted toenails. Performing tracks like 'Love Me', 'Young Hearts Run Free', 'Landlord' and a Stone classic 'Super Duper Love', the soul sensation had the audience singing along at the top of their lungs.

Stone also dropped a reggae-inspired track called 'Harry's Symphony', and brought out local duo Nova (formerly Stardust) to perform alongside her.

Stone took time to engage with her audience - asking how to say 'I love you' and 'thank you' in any of Namibia's local languages, to which she was obliged by the audience.

After being called back for an encore, she ended off with 'Right To Be Wrong', throwing some sunflowers into the audience. Stone gave Namibians a strong, soulful and unforgettable performance.

As part of her visit, she showed interest in collaborating with a Namibian artist and after having gone through a list, she chose renowned Namibian singer and songwriter Elemotho. This is something she does as part of her tour in other countries to highlight their respective local artists, as explained by one of the Warehouse's executive members, Conny Pimenta.

"When doing a collaboration, you want the artists to gel," said Elemotho, and this was the case with him and Stone. He added that working with Stone was a fun experience, saying she's a very respectful and approachable artist.

Previous videos can be found on her YouTube channel. Expect to see her Namibian collaboration with Elemotho on there soon.

Stone also met with Power Pad Girls, an initiative founded by Hildegard Titus, which gathers funds to help purchase reusable pads for school girls whose lives are disrupted by their menstrual cycles because of a lack of access to sanitary products. Titus briefly mentioned that she and her committee were able to have chat with Stone about women's and girls' rights, and feminism. Pimenta said Stone's aim was to be involved in the country, not only on a musical level but also to find a cause in Namibia she has an interest in.