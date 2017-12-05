Namibia: Industrial Township On Cards in Windhoek

THE City of Windhoek has approved the construction of an industrial township by Trustco Group International.

The township will be located at portion 81, 133 and a remainder of portion A at Farm !Nubu-Amis No. 37, located near Clover Dairy Namibia and it is 265 hectares large.

Initially, Trustco wanted the land for a residential area but the city turned down the proposal.

This proposal was approved back in 2003 to have a residential township set up at Farm !Nubu-Amis, No.37.

"That Council Resolution 242/08/2003 be rescinded in its entirety as it referred to a residential township and be replaced with the need and desirability application to establish an industrial township on portions 81, 133 and remainder of portion A of the Farm !Nubu-Amis, No. 37," read the resolution.

The company's spokesperson, Neville Basson, yesterday could not say how much this industrial township would cost at the time of the deadline.

The Namibian had in the past reported on Trustco's land deals, which included getting land at lower prices only to sell them at a higher price later on.

Apart from Trustco, another developer has received approval from the council to construct a residential township at the same farm but on the remainder of portion 57.

The township, which will be known as Thorn Valley, has been on the charts for the past seven years up until its endorsement a week ago.

Delays came with the naming of the township, for which council felt the name, Paradise Park, was not indigenous, while layout, among other issues, were also raised at the time.

Over 400 houses will be constructed, along with business and open public places as general residential places.

"As per Council Resolution (No. 264/06/2009) requested that the name of the proposed township be reconsidered to reflect a more indigenous name for approval by management committee before the serving of the item before the Namibia Planning Advisory Board and Township Board respectively," wrote Browny Mutrifa from M&N company.

Trustco already owns a portion of the farm where they have already sold plots to companies.