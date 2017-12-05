Sudan: Agreement With World Bank to Set Up Matrix for Sudan Benefit From WB's Institutions

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has agreed with the African Group in the World Bank on the setting up of a matrix for the integration of Sudan to benefit from the institutions of the WB.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman al-Rekabi during his meeting, Monday, with the Executive Director of the First African Group in World Bank Group, currently in visit to the country, in the presence of the finance state minister, the undersecretaries of the finance and planning in the ministry, the officials of the financing administration, disclosed the round table meeting due to be held next spring for the treatment of the Sudan's foreign debts with the participation of the all debtors and the Paris Club.

The Finance Minister has called on the WB to provide support to the Sudan in the fields of completion of preparation of the national strategy for the poverty reduction and its outcomes, the assistance in the support of agricultural production as pillar of the poverty reduction, in addition to the support in the field of the basic services in education, health and clean drinking water.

The minister has demanded the WB assistance for the hosting of the large number of refugees, the speeding up of the treatment of the Sudan's foreign debts via the two tracks of the tribble joint higher level mechanism, and the initiative of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) and the zero option to deal with debt that ends in 2019.

He pointed to the need to develop the private sector as the main pillar to support the national economy and benefit from the windows of the international financial institutions.

The Executive Director of the First African Group of the World Bank Group, Andrew Pompey, on his part, referred to the priorities of the Government of Sudan in the various development fields and, to identify the features and objectives of the State's policies and programs, which focus on strengthening the private sector's capabilities to attract investments and partnerships projects between the public and private sector, besides continuing what the Sudan has started with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the supporting of the agricultural sector.

He called on the United Kingdom to lead the move of initiative of the relief of the Sudan's foreign debts in coordination with the World Bank.