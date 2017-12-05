5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum Budget for Coming Fiscal Estimated At 23 Billion SDG

Khartoum — The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein said the budget for the coming fiscal, 2018, faces huge challenges including an increase of over 36% compared to the previous fiscal 2017, forecasting it to stand at over 23 billion pounds.

The governor who was addressing the Khartoum Legislature pointed that his government would focus on how to improve the living conditions of the people in the state, with regard to services and balance development.

He said more attention would be given to investment and increasing the capacity and efficiency of the existing projects with the view to achieve food security.

He said the government would also pay attention to environment, garbage collection and rural development as well as infrastructure and production increasing projects.

