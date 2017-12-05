Sudan: State Minister At Ministry of Defence Receives Hungarian State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, received in his office Monday noon the visiting Hungarian State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and discussed issues of mutual concern and ways of bolstering the bilateral relations, especially in the military field.

The Hungarian official is visiting Sudan in the context of efforts to strengthen the relations between Sudan and Hungary.

The talks between the two sides was focused on the means to boost the bilateral relations and cooperation, mainly in the military field under the military cooperation protocol which was signed between the two countries in the year 2016.

The Hungarian minister and the accompanying delegation have expressed their country's desire to cooperate with Sudan in the agricultural, medical, water management, irrigation and military training fields.