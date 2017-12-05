Sudan: Defense State Minister Meets Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Minister

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defense, lt. gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, met Monday at his office Dr. Astiven Mykola the state Minister of Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who is currently in visit to the country in context of the promotion of relations between the two countries, in shades of the international openness the Sudan is witnessing.

The meeting has discussed the issues of common concern, and means for developing them, especially in the military fields in accordance to the protocol of military cooperation signed between the two countries in 2016.

The Hungarian state minister and the accompanying delegation have expressed desire of cooperation with the Sudan in the agriculture, medicine, the water management and irrigation systems and fields of the military training.