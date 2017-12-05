Namibia: Spoken Word All Stars' 'Running Down a Dream' Tomorrow

IT'S been an experimental year for everyone's favourite fraternity of performance poets.

With its famed first Wednesday of the month show making way for smaller affairs, activities and open mic nights, Spoken Word Namibia has been sporadically what it used to be and will be the best of what it ever was in 'Running Down a Dream'.

"This month's theme hopes to (re)create the vibe that is Spoken Word Namibia," says the show's resident MC Nesindano 'Truth' Namises.

"We missed many 'usuals' this year and hope that 'Running Down a Dream' can remind audience members and enthusiasts of the experience Spoken Word performances bring and would like to create."

Featuring Spoken Word poets Ashwyn, Playshis, Anne, Truth, D and Keith Black as well as ShalDo, Melody, Sam, Nayasha, Liz and Fire, the show which shares a title with a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song is, according to Truth, "a guide for poets to share with us the connections to their current and future dreams and where they find themselves in them".

Promising a snap-worthy evening as well as a DJ and mingling session with the poets, 'Running Down a Dream' will feature Cypher star Tenderheart as the musical guest and a suggestion box inviting attendees to spill the tea on how they think the platform has changed and how it can improve.

Spoken Word's final show for 2017 and continuing in the platform's bid "to create a culture of poetry, story-telling, writing, and performance" while "growing the community of artists who advocate for a safe space to share original thought, creativity and freedom of expression", 'Running Down a Dream' is set to stun as they "celebrate the poets who move the movement".

'Running Down a Dream' will take place at the Warehouse Theatre, tomorrow, 6 December, at the Warehouse Theatre. Entrance is N$50 for adults and N$40 for students (with a valid student card). Doors open at 19h30 for 20h00. Follow Spoken Word Namibia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more information.