28 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Macron Kicks Off Africa Tour in Burkina Faso

Tagged:

Related Topics

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Burkina Faso on Monday evening for the opening leg of a three-day Africa tour aimed at boosting France's regional influence and stemming the continent's migrant exodus.

Macron's first African tour takes him to Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, two former French colonies that deposed strongmen leaders in recent years, as well as to Ghana.

"This is a new stage for our relationship with your country and the whole continent," the 39-year-old French leader told reporters shortly after being greeted by his Burkinese counterpart Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

He praised his host country for shaking off the 27-year authoritarian rule of former President Blaise Compaore in a 2014 popular uprising in which large numbers of youths participated.

Burkina "is an emblem of the democratic aspirations of Africa's youth", he said.

"I wanted to pay tribute to all this by making Ouagadougou the first step of my African tour," he added.

Optimism for Africa's future is a key message Macron will push during his trip as he and other European leaders try to convince the continent's huge youth population that they have reasons to stay home.

Europe is desperate to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean without leaving them to the mercy of traffickers in transit countries like Libya, where they face torture, rape, and -- as a CNN report showed recently -- being sold into slavery.

After talks with Kabore, Macron will deliver a speech to 800 students at the University of Ougadougou followed by an "unfiltered" question and answer session with his young audience.

On Wednesday he will visit a giant solar power plant in Burkina Faso, the largest in West Africa, before leaving for the Ivorian capital Abidjan where the fifth Europe-Africa summit will bring together more than 80 leaders from the two continents.

He will also inaugurate the city's colossal metro project, funded by a 1.4-billion-euro ($1.6-billion) French loan before heading to Ghana, a former British colony.

Tanzania

Zanzibar-Born Lubaina Himid Wins Turner Art Prize

Tanzanian-born Lubaina Himid has won Britain’s most prestigious art award - the Turner Prize. The Guardian reports… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.