Kenya: Embu Runner Pauline to Defend Title in South Imenti Road Race

Embu's Pauline Njeru will be seeking a fourth straight title in the women's race in Safaricom South Imenti 15km Road Race on December 10.

More than 1,000 athletes are expected in the race that will start at Igoji (Kanyuuruko) and end at Nkumbu Stadium and which will also see Isaac Kipkoech from Kericho County, return to defend his men's title.

The race got a major boost Monday when Safaricom forked out Sh1 million in sponsorship.

Last year, Pauline from Embu clocked 57:32.0 minutes to complete her hat-trick of victories', beating Nancy Nzisa from Machakos County (57:37) while Monica from Nyahururu completed the podium places in 59:34.

Kipkoech won men's race in 49:22 ahead of Daniel Muteti (49:28) as Henry Kiplagat (50:01) closed the podium.

The organising committee chairman Kimathi Mutuerandu said the competition will feature six races, with 15km race being the highlight of the event.

There will also be 6km and 8km cross-country races for boys and girls, 4km for boys and girls and veterans.

There will also be 800m races for boys and girls and a 2km VIP race.

The South Imenti race is the penultimate event in the 2017 Safaricom Athletics Series, with Safaricom Kisumu Marathon rounding off this year's series.