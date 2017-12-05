5 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Schools Without Dignity - Lessons of Michael Komape's Death Not Learnt By Limpopo Education Department

Details of the tragic death of Michael Komape have been aired in court over the past weeks, shocking the country. Aged 5, Michael drowned in a pit latrine at his rural school in Polokwane, Limpopo. It appears though that his undignified death has not served as a wake-up call - the provincial education department has still failed to provide proper water and sanitation and infrastructure in its schools. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

The Limpopo department of education continues to have water, sanitation and infrastructure problems in its schools.

Equal Education (EE) released a reported titled Dikolo Tsa Go Hloka Seriti (School Without Dignity) last week. The report was based on water and sanitation and infrastructure problems in 18 schools in rural Limpopo.

The report was based on an investigation by EE that was conducted following claims by the Limpopo department of education and the national Department of Basic Education that progress had been made.

In November 2016 the national department published reports by provincial departments about their infrastructure plans for their schools, but Equal Education claimed that the data used by the Limpopo education department was unreliable and did not match reality.

According to the statistics regarding the provision of sanitation...

