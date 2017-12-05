Kenya/Rwanda: Stars Tackle Libya As Rwanda Play Zanzibar

The 39th edition of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup enters day three Tuesday fternoon, with three matches on the cards.

Kenya's Harambee Stars will be aiming to stretch their lead in Group A when they tackle guests Libya, who battled to a goalless draw with Tanzania Mainland in their first match.

While Paul Put's team decided to pitch camp in Nairobi and will travel to the match venue Tuesday morning, Libya's Mediterranean Knights chose to hold their training session at Machakos Academy.

Libya captain Albadri Faisal expects maximum points against the hosts.

"We've rested well for the match, unlike Sunday when we were fatigued against Tanzania. We want three points to get us going because our aim is to reach the knockout stage. Kenya is home but we will give our best as we've practised," said the Saudi Arabia-based playmaker, whose team lost 3-0 the last time the two faced off in a friendly in 2013.

The match will be preceded by an encounter between Zanzibar and Rwanda. Zanzibar Heroes play their first match in the tournament against a Rwanda side that went down 2-0 to Kenya in Kakamega.

Heroes coach Hemed 'Morocco' Suleiman is confident that they can start off with victory in what will be their first international match after two years.

"We've had in-house challenges and we lack international friendlies but this is another opportunity to show that we deserve to match the big boys. Everybody is mentally psyched up for the match.

Ethiopia will also play South Sudan in a Group 'B' fixture in Kakamega.

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES

GROUP A

Zanzibar v Rwanda (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos 2pm)

Kenya v Libya (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos 4pm)

Group B:

Ethiopia v South Sudan (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, 3pm)