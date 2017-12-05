Angola: Tax Administration Maximises Revenues

Saurimo — The Seventh Region of the General Tax Administration (A.G.T), in the eastern region of the country, intends to maximise the fiscal revenues, with a view to enabling the state to increase public spending, the institution's regional director, Inácio Morão, has said.

The official, who was speaking at the launching of the campaign of fight against informal economic activities and the promotion of the expansion of the taxation base, revealed that the supervision on the work of the Provincial Trade Department will be strengthened.

The supervision work, he said, consists of examining commercial licences and other documents traders must have, which includes documental evidence of regular tax payments.