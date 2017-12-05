5 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Crude Oil Price Above U.S. 60 Satisfies Angolan Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The trading of the barrel of crude oil at a price that is above USD 60,00 in the international market will boost the re-launch of this sector's industry in Angola, the president and director-general of the Total company, Patrick Pauyowné, said Monday.

Last Monday, the price of the Brent Crude per barrel in the London Futures Market was USD 62.87.

Patrick Pauyowné - who spoke to the press in the end of an audience with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço - said that with the rising trend of the Crude oil price new business opportunities in the sector of oil and gas come into perspective.

In the framework of the productive sector's re-launch, Total signed last Monday, in Luanda, with the state-owned National Fuel Society (Sonangol) several co-operation agreements for the exploration of new fields.

The signing of such an agreement happens at a time in which the relationship between Sonangol and Total has been improving.

On the Angolan offshore, Total operates in Bloc 32 with a 30% participation, in partnership with Sonangol, with 30% as well.

The French company Total began its activities in Angola in 1952-1953.

Angola

Fiston Leaves Burundi Camp for Angola

Burundi will be without red hot former Sofapaka striker Abdul Razak Fiston for their second CECAFA Senior Challenge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.